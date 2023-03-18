ADVERTISEMENT

Congress first list likely on Ugadi day

March 18, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the first list of Congress candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections, which is likely by May, would be announced on March 22, the day of Ugadi festival, which is observed as new year by Kannadigas.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who participated in the Congress’ Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said the meeting discussed poll strategy and party MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Belgavi on Monday.

The committee, headed by party president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, met on Friday in New Delhi, during which, according to sources, it approved the first list of 125 candidates, which includes 61 incumbent MLAs.

