Congress first list by February end?

February 05, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress, which is in the process of identifying its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, is likely to announce the first list by the end of February.

Party sources said that while candidates for 16 seats are almost finalised, decision for other 12 seats are yet to be made. “First list is likely to come out after the Budget session.

It will be announced after clearance from the central election committee. Caste combinations are still being worked in 12 seats that will take some more time to arrive at a decision,” party sources said, adding that it is likely that names of the four Cabinet Ministers could figure in the list.

“In some places, including in Mandya, candidates could change at the last minute depending on the candidates to be fielded by BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine,” sources said.

