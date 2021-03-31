Congress firm on its stand in CD row: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

KALABURAGI

31 March 2021 04:45 IST

Continuing his tirade against the BJP government in Karnataka over the CD scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Congress is firm on its stand in the CD row.

“We [Congress leaders] have demanded the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court over the investigation by the SIT and, now even the woman in the CD case has written a letter to the Chief Justice requesting the same,” he reiterated.

He was speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi before proceeding to Basavakalyan to participate in the nomination filing process of Congress candidate Mallamma Narayan Rao, for the bypolls on April 17.

Refuting the allegation made by the parents of the woman against the KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Shivakumar has already clarified that he had no links in the scandal and the parents might have commented against him due to pressure.

Reacting to the attack on Mr. Shivakumar’s car in Belagavi, he said it showed the culture of BJP and of no proper law and order in the State. He accused the BJP of not taking any action even when there were blatant violations of the law.

Exuding his confidence in winning Basavakalyan bypolls, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the late Narayan Rao was on good terms with all people in the constituency and the failure of the BJP in the State would definitely help the Congress retain the seat in the byelections.

Replying to a question on the selection of Muslim candidates by the JD(S) in Basavakalyan, he alleged that it was due to the tacit understanding between the BJP and the JD(S). He also exuded confidence in winning all three seats – including Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituency and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

Expressing concern over the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah stressed upon the need to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government to contain the second wave. The government should ban public gatherings and processions at least for a couple of weeks, he added.