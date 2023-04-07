Congress finalises names of two more candidates for remaining Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district

April 07, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Yadgir

By nominating two candidates, the former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur for Yadgir Assembly constituency and the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur for Gurmitkal Assembly constituency, in the second list, the Congress on Thursday finalised its candidates for all the four constituencies in the district.

For the other two segments, the names of Raja Vankatappa Nayak for Shorapur constituency and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur for Shahpur constituency were declared in the first list.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to declare its candidates for any constituency, while the Janata Dal(S) has nominated Sharanagowda Kandkur for Gurmitkal constituency.

Mr. Nayak may probably be facing sitting MLA Narasimha Naik of the BJP in Shorapur as Mr. Narasimha Naik is expected to be the lone aspirant from the saffron party.

The BJP is yet to nominate its candidates to fight Mr. Darshnapaur, Mr. Tunnur and Mr. Chinchansur of the Congress in the other three constituencies.

Mr. Tunnur is considered to be a prominent follower of AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and it is said that Mr. Kharge has favoured his follower while choosing the name of the party candidate. Thus, Mr. Tunnur has succeeded in getting a chance from among 17 aspirants who had submitted their applications to the KPCC seeking party ticket.

Anuraga Maalakaraddi, Sharanappa Saladapur, Marigowda Hulakal, Bheemanna Meti, Vinod Patil, A.C. Kadlur were the key aspirants. According to sources close to the party, these aspirants were hoping to get ticket. It is believed that the party will ask them to join hands with the party candidate in fighting the BJP.

Mr. Chinchansur was elected in 2008 and 2013 on Congress ticket from Gurmitkal. He quit the party after he suffered a defeat against Naganagowda Kandkur of the Janata Dal(S) in the 2018 election and joined the BJP. The BJP made him an MLC and also chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya Development Board. However, Mr. Chinchansur left the BJP and returned to the Congress recently.

There was tough competition even in Gurmitkal as eight aspirants submitted their applications to the KPCC seeking ticket. Sharanappa Manegar, Sharanik Kumar Dokha, Saibanna Borbanda were the key aspirants.

“Obviously, these aspirants might have been upset after Mr. Chinchansur’s name was finalised in the second list as they are prominent leaders and have been on the field to address public grievances even after Mr. Chinchansur left the party soon after being defeated in the 2018 election,” a leader who wished not to reveal his name said.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders held a press conference in Yadgir recently and expressed unhappiness that the Congress has not considered the name of minority leader A.C. Kadlur who was a key aspirant from Yadgir.

They said that they have been supporters of the Congress for four decades and have earlier voted for party candidates, irrespective of caste and religion.

“We were expecting that the party will consider Mr, Kadlur this time. But unfortunately, he was not considered,” Abdul Jaleel Pesh Imam, State secretary of KPCC minority cell, said.

He, however, added that they will not go against the party stand but will support the party candidate.