Congress files police complaint against BJP leaders for ‘malicious’ video on Rahul Gandhi

June 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and party spokesperson Ramesh Babu, on Monday, complained to the police seeking action against BJP leaders for their illegal offences against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the intention to incite enmity and hatred in the society.

In a complaint to the High Grounds police here, Mr. Kharge and Mr. Babu said in the video shared by the BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, Mr. Gandhi has been made a target of a malicious and false 3D animated video, and it was endorsed by BJP president J.P. Nadda and senior leader Arun Sood. The video was circulated on June 17, 2023 on Mr. Malviya’s Twitter handle, with a clear and malicious intent of not only tarnishing Mr. Gandhi’s and Congress reputation, but to instigate communal discord and misrepresent the party and its leaders’ persona, they said.

The Congress leaders alleged that “’it is pertinent to mention that the video employs mimicry to misrepresent Mr. Gandhi and the INC’s views and projects the party as well as the leaders as anti-national elements. It features altered versions of Mr. Gandhi’s speeches, propagating false narratives.”

“The derogatory portrayal will undoubtedly create hatred between people of different religions and propagate communal disharmony”, the complaint alleged.

The animated video is created and published at the behest of Mr. Malviya, Mr. Sood, BJP State president of Chandigarh, and Mr. Nadda who are all implicated in this criminal act, they alleged.

“Considering the severity of these offences, it is crucial that an FIR is registered immediately for offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Kharge and Mr. Babu said.

