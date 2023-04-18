Congress fields Savanur against Bommai in Shiggaon

April 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon constituency of Haveri district. In 2008, 2013, and 2018 too, the Congress had fielded a minority candidate in Shiggaon.

Mr. Savanur is president of Anjuman-e-Islam, Hubballi-Dharwad. The constituency has a significant number of voters from the Muslim community. Sources claimed that there were over 70,000 minority voters in the constituency.

Mr. Savanur is the lone Muslim candidate to be fielded in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri. With this, the Congress has fielded 15 candidates belonging to the Muslim community.

In 2018, the Congress fielded Sayed Azeempeer Khadri, and Mr. Bommai won the election by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

In the fourth list of seven candidates announced by the Congress on Tuesday, it denied ticket to incumbent MLA S. Ramappa in Harihar and fielded a fresh candidate, Nandagavi Srinivas.

For the Pulikeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru city, the party hasn’t yet announced its candidate. The incumbent MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy has quit the membership of the Legislative Assembly.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress on Monday, has been given the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad Central.

The party put an end to the speculation in Lingsugur constituency by re-nominating incumbent MLA Durgappa S. Hoolageri. May 10 polls.

To face the BJP’s general secretary C.T. Ravi in Chikkamagaluru, the Congress has fielded H.D. Thammiah, while M.A. Gopalaswamy is the party’s candidate in Shravanabelagola in Hassan district.

In Hubbali-Dharwad West, the party has fielded Deepak Chinchore.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 216 constituencies. It is yet to announce candidates for the remaining eight constituencies.