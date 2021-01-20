Congress, farmers in Karnataka take out procession against Centre's farm laws

Bengaluru

20 January 2021 12:28 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’, a protest march in Bengaluru City opposing three farm laws enacted by the Central government.

A large number of farmers led by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and farmers’ leaders took out out a protest march from the Sangolli Rayanna statue at Majestic to the Freedom Park. The protest caused traffic jam in and around Majestic areas of the city.

Mr. Shivakumar told media persons that this was not judge at his party's protest but that of farmers. "The Congress party is only supporting the protest of farmers," he said.

He said police in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram and other districts had preventer farmers from participating in the protest. The government has insulted farmers by denying them the right to protest. “I am condemning this and the protest would continue till the central government repeal the farm laws," Mr Shivakumar said.

In the evening, senior leaders of the party are expected to call on Governor Vajubahi Vala and submit a petition opposing the farm laws, sources in the party said.