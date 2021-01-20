Congress, farmers in Karnataka take out procession against Centre's farm laws

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’, a protest march in Bengaluru City opposing three farm laws enacted by the Central government.
A large number of farmers led by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and farmers’ leaders took out out a protest march from the Sangolli Rayanna statue at Majestic to the Freedom Park. The protest caused traffic jam in and around Majestic areas of the city.
Mr. Shivakumar told media persons that this was not judge at his party's protest but that of farmers. "The Congress party is only supporting the protest of farmers," he said.
He said police in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram and other districts had preventer farmers from participating in the protest. The government has insulted farmers by denying them the right to protest. “I am condemning this and the protest would continue till the central government repeal the farm laws," Mr Shivakumar said.
In the evening, senior leaders of the party are expected to call on Governor Vajubahi Vala and submit a petition opposing the farm laws, sources in the party said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath