Congress extends deadline for filing applications for tickets for 2023 Assembly elections

November 15, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Principal Opposition Congress has extended the deadline for ticket aspirants to file applications for the 2023 Assembly election tickets from November 15 to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress had introduced the system of inviting formal applications from the aspirants for its tickets this time and set Tuesday as the deadline. However, a release by Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar said that the deadline was being extended following requests from ticket aspirants from various parts of the State and also those from other parties who wanted to join the Congress.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

The political circles were curious to know the choice of constituency of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who has indicated that Kolar is also on his radar. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not file his application on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those aspiring for Congress tickets are to deposit a demand draft of ₹2 lakh while applying. Candidates from SC/ST communities will have a 50% discount in the amount to be deposited as demand draft. The funds collected will be used for the construction of a new party building, and as expenses for party advertisement ahead of the Assembly elections, Mr. Shivakumar had earlier announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US