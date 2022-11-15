Congress extends deadline for filing applications for tickets for 2023 Assembly elections

November 15, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Principal Opposition Congress has extended the deadline for ticket aspirants to file applications for the 2023 Assembly election tickets from November 15 to 21.

The Congress had introduced the system of inviting formal applications from the aspirants for its tickets this time and set Tuesday as the deadline. However, a release by Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar said that the deadline was being extended following requests from ticket aspirants from various parts of the State and also those from other parties who wanted to join the Congress.

The political circles were curious to know the choice of constituency of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who has indicated that Kolar is also on his radar. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not file his application on Tuesday.

Those aspiring for Congress tickets are to deposit a demand draft of ₹2 lakh while applying. Candidates from SC/ST communities will have a 50% discount in the amount to be deposited as demand draft. The funds collected will be used for the construction of a new party building, and as expenses for party advertisement ahead of the Assembly elections, Mr. Shivakumar had earlier announced.