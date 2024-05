The Congress on Thursday expelled six party workers who are contesting as rebel candidates in the elections to six graduates and teachers’ constituencies, for a period of six years.

Those expelled are: S.P. Dinesh (Shivamogga), Ferdinand Lawrence (Bengaluru), B.R. Nanjesh (Chikkamagaluru), Lokesh Talikatte (Chitradurga), and Vinod Shivaraj (Bengaluru), according to a KPCC press release.

