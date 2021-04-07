Congress does not how to face the BJP, says Joshi

Congress is such a party that it will tie up even with Dawood Ibrahim with sole purpose of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat bypolls Mangala Angadi, in Salahalli near Ramdurg in Belagavi district.

The Congress does not know how to face the BJP. Congress leaders in West Bengal have tied up with the Communists, but they are fighting them in Kerala. The Congress is such a party it will go to the extent of working with Dawood Ibrahim to defeat the BJP, he said.

He said that the defeat of the Congress in Belagavi was imminent. He chided that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were to campaign for his party candidate Satish Jarkiholi, then there is a chance of the Congress winning by six lakh votes.

Mr. Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had improved India’s stature on the global stage. “Earlier, when Indian Prime Ministers went to foreign countries, they were seen as leaders who came begging for funds. But now, our economy has grown to such high levels that India is able to give loans to other countries,” Mr. Joshi said. India was making progress on all fronts and Ministers were happy to work in Mr.. Modi’s Cabinet, he said.