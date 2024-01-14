Congress does not have moral right to launch Nyay yatra: Ashok

January 14, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ridiculing the Congress for launching Nyay (Justice) yatra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday questioned the moral right of the Congress to hold such a yatra by recalling that it had enforced Emergency earlier.

“The Congress had suppressed the rights and voice of people including media through Emergency earlier. What moral right does Congress have to launch Nyay yatra now. What kind of justice it can provide to people?,” Mr. Ashok wondered while interacting with mediapersons in Bengaluru.

He maintained that people would not take such a yatra seriously. He claimed that the Congress leaders had launched such a yatra as a face saver after realising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bound to get one more term.

Accusing the Congress that ruled the country for a long time of looting people, he maintained that the Congress did not have any moral right to now speak of providing justice and launching a yatra in this regard.

