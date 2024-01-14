GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress does not have moral right to launch Nyay yatra: Ashok

January 14, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ridiculing the Congress for launching Nyay (Justice) yatra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday questioned the moral right of the Congress to hold such a yatra by recalling that it had enforced Emergency earlier. 

“The Congress had suppressed the rights and voice of people including media through Emergency earlier. What moral right does Congress have to launch Nyay yatra now. What kind of justice it can provide to people?,” Mr. Ashok wondered while interacting with mediapersons in Bengaluru. 

He maintained that people would not take such a yatra seriously. He claimed that the Congress leaders had launched such a yatra as a face saver after realising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bound to get one more term. 

Accusing the Congress that ruled the country for a long time of looting people, he maintained that the Congress did not have any moral right to now speak of providing justice and launching a yatra in this regard. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.