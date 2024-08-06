Congress diverting attention on scams with Janandolana rallies: JD(S)

Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, August 6, accused the Congress of trying to suppress the truth behind the alleged scams for which the padayatra has been launched and diverting the focus on the alleged irregularities by holding the Janandolana rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Somanahalli in Maddur taluk after the padayatra of the BJP and JD(S) from Bengaluru to Mysuru entered Maddur, he said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the leaders of both the parties have unitedly launched the padayatra on the issues of alleged MUDA and the Valmiki Corporation scams.

He said the leaders and workers of both parties are joining the padayatra in large numbers and walking with us to protest against the Congress government. “The padayatra has received an overwhelming response.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the death of JD(S) party worker Gowramma due to a heart attack during the padayatra was unfortunate, and expressed his condolences on the occasion.

Referring to the death of PSI Parashuram, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said his father Mr. Kumaraswamy has already spoken to the wife of the deceased officer over the phone. After the padayatra, the JD(S) will launch an agitation seeking justice for the family of Parashuram, he said.

He said the Congress came to power in Karnataka with the support of AHINDA. Today, the people are upset over its rule, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scams in Valmiki corporation and MUDA.

Taking a dig at Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar over his statement on Mr Kumaraswamy’s assets, he said Mr. Kumaraswamy started his career in films as a distributor and saw success in the field. Today, the Congress leaders are talking about his assets but the people are well aware of the former CM’s credibility. “Our family is like a white paper and there is nothing which has been hidden,” he replied to the allegations.

Senior leaders of the JD(S) in Mandya and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.