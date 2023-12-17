Congress distances itself from demonstration against MP with morphed photo

December 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party has distanced itself from a demonstration organised by Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum with a morphed photo of Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha for issuing passes to intruders, who burst smoke canisters in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana referred to the demonstration organised by the Forum in Mysuru, where Mr. Simha’s photograph had been morphed, and said the Congress party does not describe either Mr. Simha as “terrorist” nor paints the entire Muslim community as “terrorists”.

The demonstration at a signature campaign seeking the removal of Mr. Simha was not organised by the Congress party even though a few party leaders were present on the occasion.

Forum President Shivaram may pose next to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visits to Mysuru, but he does not hold any position in the Congress party, Mr. Lakshmana clarified.

The protest held outside Mr. Pratap Simha’s office in Mysuru on Wednesday evening was the demonstration authorized by the Congress party. The Congress party has demanded that the Mysuru MP be subjected to an inquiry, but had never described him as a “terrorist”, he said.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader from Narasimharaja assembly constituency in Mysuru Anand has lodged a complaint with Lakshmipuram police station against the usage of Mr. Simha’s morphed photograph at the demonstration.