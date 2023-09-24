HamberMenu
Congress directs its leaders not to make ‘unwarranted’ remarks in public

Venugopal’s warning comes in the light of statements on the post of CM and number of Dy. CM posts

September 24, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
K.C. Venugopal

 Cracking the whip on its leaders and Ministers for the first time after the government came to power, the Congress leadership has warned them not to make any statements in public.

Sending a message that such remarks were “unwarranted and unacceptable,” party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal has directed leaders and Ministers not to comment on “unwanted rumours” on the post of Chief Minister and the number of Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Over the last four months, Congress factionalism has come to the fore on more than one occasion, embarrassing the party. In the recent past, while those who missed the Cabinet berths and become disgruntled have embarrassed the government with their statements, senior leader B.K. Hariprasad recently launched a tirade against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, without naming him.

Mr. Venugopal’s direction comes in the light of the recent demand for more Deputy Chief Minister posts, based on caste, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

While Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna first raised the issue publicly, which was seen more as an attempt to reduce the influence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, others, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, added to Mr. Rajanna’s comments.

In a communication, Mr. Venugopal said: “The success of the welfare measures has made the BJP and other regional parties jittery and uncomfortable. In the usual tactic of diversion and manipulation, they are now using a section of the media to fuel wholly unwarranted rumours with regard to the post of Chief Minister and number of Deputy Chief Ministers. We have noted with concern that certain Congress leaders and Ministers have also chosen to comment upon these rumours by falling prey to the propaganda of the BJP and other regional outfits.”  

Seeking unity, he said: “We want to clearly reiterate that the Karnataka model of a welfare government requires complete unity and cohesion within the party, as also dedication to the goal of continuously implementing the Congress guarantees. Divisive or confusing statements made publicly by party leaders would impact the discipline and solidarity that have been the hallmark of success.”

Further, Mr. Venugopal said: “I urge upon all party leaders to raise party- and government-related issues on party forums and not in public. Any such remarks will go against the interests of the party and the smooth functioning of the government. Such public remarks are unacceptable and unwarranted. Every Congress worker and leader should take note of.”

