Congress denies rumours that it’ll change its candidate in Dharwad

April 15, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has denied speculation about the Congress changing its candidate in Dharwad against Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi.

He was speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday after accompanying party candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar while the latter filed his nomination papers.

There was strong speculation that the Congress will withdraw its nominee Vinod Asuti and issue party ticket to Lingayat seer Sri Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami who has now announced that he will fight as an independent candidate against Mr. Joshi.

“The rumours are baseless. We will not change our candidate. Mr. Asuti will file his nomination papers from Dharwad,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

