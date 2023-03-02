ADVERTISEMENT

Congress denies cash-for-rallies statement

March 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has denied that Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked leaders or workers to pay money to voters and get them to attend the party’s rallies.

On Thursday, the BJP tweeted that the Congress always paid people to get them to attend its rallies and that it is continuing such a practice even now, based on a video of Mr. Siddaramaiah making a statement at Pant Balekundri in Belagavi on Wednesday. The video clip has now gone viral.

“The BJP is circulating a video clip in which the Leader of the Opposition is trying to explain how the ‘BJP’ is getting people for rallies. But the BJP is twisting the video to show that he asked party workers to pay voters ₹500 per head to attend Congress rallies. That is far from the truth,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation between Mr. Siddaramaiah, himself (Mr. Satish Jarkiholi), Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others was filmed on a Praja Dhwani rally bus. In the video, Mr. Siddaramaiah is seen saying that the “BJP” is bringing people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies by paying money. This has been twisted by some political opponents only to defame Mr. Siddaramaiah for political purposes. This is a targeted attack on him, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said.

“The BJP is an old hand in diverting the attention of the people. Its leaders are desperate at the growing popularity of Mr. Siddaramaiah and are now trying to defame him and damage the Congress in the coming elections. That is why they are making such a twisted statement viral,” he said. “The people should not be misled by such gimmicks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US