Congress denies cash-for-rallies statement

March 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has denied that Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked leaders or workers to pay money to voters and get them to attend the party’s rallies.

On Thursday, the BJP tweeted that the Congress always paid people to get them to attend its rallies and that it is continuing such a practice even now, based on a video of Mr. Siddaramaiah making a statement at Pant Balekundri in Belagavi on Wednesday. The video clip has now gone viral.

“The BJP is circulating a video clip in which the Leader of the Opposition is trying to explain how the ‘BJP’ is getting people for rallies. But the BJP is twisting the video to show that he asked party workers to pay voters ₹500 per head to attend Congress rallies. That is far from the truth,” he said.

The conversation between Mr. Siddaramaiah, himself (Mr. Satish Jarkiholi), Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others was filmed on a Praja Dhwani rally bus. In the video, Mr. Siddaramaiah is seen saying that the “BJP” is bringing people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies by paying money. This has been twisted by some political opponents only to defame Mr. Siddaramaiah for political purposes. This is a targeted attack on him, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said.

“The BJP is an old hand in diverting the attention of the people. Its leaders are desperate at the growing popularity of Mr. Siddaramaiah and are now trying to defame him and damage the Congress in the coming elections. That is why they are making such a twisted statement viral,” he said. “The people should not be misled by such gimmicks,” he said.