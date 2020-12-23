Congress demands removal of Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate removal of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, a day after the Karnataka High Court refused to quash a corruption case against him.
The party also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “eloquent silence” on the issue.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, citing the High Court order of Tuesday, alleged that Mr. Yediyurappa had been delaying the investigation of graft charges against him in the case.
“Karnataka and corruption seem to go hand in hand and are intertwined, and there is culpable conspiratorial silence of all the powers that be, including our extremely eloquent Prime Minister, BJP president J.P. Nadda and the party’s former chief, Amit Shah. All of them maintain silence on this very special arc of immunity accorded by the BJP to Mr. Yediyurappa, the sitting Chief Minister of Karnataka. It is mysterious, inexplicable and shocking,” Mr. Singhvi said at a press conference which he addressed via videoconference.
The Karnataka High Court questioned the Lokayukta police and the State apparatus on how they allowed a person to remain not even under investigation with the probe not proceeding at all for five long years from early 2015 till the end of 2019.
“The Congress, with all the force at our command, calls for the resignation, removal, stepping down of the Chief Minister, ” he said.
