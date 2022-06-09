Congress demands probe into audio tape indicating corruption in KKRDB

A JD(S) leader had released purported telephonic conversation between two BJP legislators

A JD(S) leader had released purported telephonic conversation between two BJP legislators

Pointing to the audio clip of a purported telephonic conversation between Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Raghunath Rao Malkapure, BJP legislators, in which the widespread corruption in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) was discussed, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sharanprakash Patil demanded the government to order a probe to ascertain the authenticity of the clip.

“The BJP legislators are clearly heard discussing the widespread corruption in KKRDB. One legislator said that there was a corruption to the tune of ₹167 crore. The government should take the issue seriously and order investigation,” Mr. Patil said.

Responding to the dismissal of allegation by Mr. Telkur, MLA for Sedam, Mr. Patil said that an impartial probe and forensic analysis would reveal the authenticity of the clip.

“If the audio clip is doctored, why haven’t the BJP leaders taken legal action against those who released the clip? Why are they not demanding an investigation? It is because they knew that the audio clip is authentic and filing a case and the following probe would land them in trouble,” Mr. Patil said.

Citing another instance in which the secretary of KKRDB had called tenders without the Cabinet’s approval, Mr. Patil said that corruption was rampant.

“The Principal Secretary of the department had, in a note, objected and the tender process was canceled. No action was taken against the officer responsible for it. The government is backing corrupt officials. When we were in power, development of the State and welfare of its people was our motive. Now, making money through corrupt ways is the only motive of the BJP government,” Mr. Patil said.

Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing State vice-president Krishna Reddy, on Saturday, released a purported audio clip.

Fertilizer shortage

Slamming the government, specifically the Kalaburagi district administration, for not making adequate preparations for the kharif sowing season, Mr. Patil alleged that the district was facing acute shortage of fertilizers and sowing seeds.

“The administration claims that it has a buffer stock of 2000 MT of DAP against the requirement of 50,000 MT. Monsoon is picking up and the farmers have prepared their fields for sowing. But, they are not getting fertilizers and seeds. They are desperately running from pillar to post. The traders are forcing farmers to buy complex fertilizers along with DAP even though they don’t need the former,” Mr. Patil said.

District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar was present.

Sharan_Prakash_Patil_(1)

Sharan_Prakash_Patil_(2)