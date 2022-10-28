Congress demands probe into alleged attempts by Karnataka govt. to bribe journalists

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe against the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai into alleged attempts to pay bribes to chief reporters of various media organisations in Bengaluru in the guise of Deepavali gifts through the Chief Minister’s media coordinator.

A complaint too has been filed with the ADGP, Karnataka Lokayukta, seeking a probe into alleged attempts to pay bribes, sources said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in its official Twitter handle alleged misuse of the taxpayers’ money by the government. “What is the source of the money? How much bribes have been paid? How many received bribes? How many (journalists) returned?” the KPCC asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Congress further said, “We did not simply campaign against B.S. Bommai as PayCM. This government is receiving bribes, and giving bribes. All bribes are routed through PayCM. The government is trying to hush up scams by purchasing media outlets just like the government came to power by purchasing MLAs.”

Various Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, took to Twitter to demand an explanation from the government. “Hats off to the courageous scribes of #Karnataka, who exposed the #BribeGate of CM Bommai & his CMO,” said Mr. Surjewala.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In September, the Congress launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign accusing the BJP of corruption in the administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
corruption & bribery
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app