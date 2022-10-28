Congress demands probe into alleged attempts by Karnataka govt. to bribe journalists

The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded a judicial probe against the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai into alleged attempts to pay bribes to chief reporters of various media organisations in Bengaluru in the guise of Deepavali gifts through the Chief Minister’s media coordinator.

A complaint too has been filed with the ADGP, Karnataka Lokayukta, seeking a probe into alleged attempts to pay bribes, sources said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in its official Twitter handle alleged misuse of the taxpayers’ money by the government. “What is the source of the money? How much bribes have been paid? How many received bribes? How many (journalists) returned?” the KPCC asked.

The Karnataka Congress further said, “We did not simply campaign against B.S. Bommai as PayCM. This government is receiving bribes, and giving bribes. All bribes are routed through PayCM. The government is trying to hush up scams by purchasing media outlets just like the government came to power by purchasing MLAs.”

Various Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, took to Twitter to demand an explanation from the government. “Hats off to the courageous scribes of #Karnataka, who exposed the #BribeGate of CM Bommai & his CMO,” said Mr. Surjewala.

In September, the Congress launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign accusing the BJP of corruption in the administration.