Congress demands ‘price rise-free’ India

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar protesting against price rise of essential commodities in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

April 11, 2022 21:48 IST

The Opposition Congress demanded a “price rise-free” India at a protest held in the city on Monday. This was part of the national protest campaign by the Congress against price rise in the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that price rise was a direct result of both Union and State Governments led by the BJP resorting to “looting” people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said: “Not just fuel, the price of food grains, sugar, fertilizers, and everything else has gone up shooting up household budgets and input costs for farmers. But overall people’s incomes have fallen as the economy has tanked. Wherever I go, I ask farmers whether their incomes have doubled as promised by the Prime Minister, but they say it has actually gone down.”

He said that the BJP had “fooled people” by keeping prices stable for three months during Assembly polls and now raising it indiscriminately. “People need to realise this hypocrisy,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the protest, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress does not have the moral right to stage such a protest as it holds the dubious record of accounting for the steepest price rise in India.