Congress demands ₹20 lakh for each dead person at Anapur

February 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Yadgir

The Congress has demanded that the State government form a committee to conduct an enquiry in the case of death of three persons in Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk after vomiting and diarrhea and also announced ₹20 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the dead persons.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Basareddy Malipatil Anapur, President of District Congress Committee (DCC), said that government should shift all affected people to provide a better medical treatment as around 88 are still admitted in the various hospital including the District Hospital and private hospitals in Narayanpet and Mahabub Nagar in Telangana State.

It may be recalled that Savitramma, 32, died at a private hospital in Narayanpet and Sayamma, 70, and Narasamma, 72, died at District Hospital in Yadgir and around 66 people have been admitted to hospitals due to vomiting and diarrhea after they were suspected to have consumed contaminated water.

Mr. Anapur blamed the district administration and ZP for not providing them with potable water and also blamed the Health Department for not making efforts to provide better medical treatment to the affected people.

“Although, the department established a health care centre at Anapur village, there were no experienced and senior doctors to attend to the patients. The taluk hospital in Gurmitkal has had no children specialists or gynacologist for a long time. However, MLA Naganagowda Kandkur has not done anything to bring required doctors,” he said.

The State government should immediately form a committee to ascertain the reasons why all three died and 88 more were admitted to hospitals, he said.

Mahipal Reddy Hattikuni and Vishwanath Neelahalli, Block Congress Committee presidents of Gurmital and Saidapur, Samson Malikeri, spokesperson were present.