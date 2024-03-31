ADVERTISEMENT

‘Congress culture is such that it never accepts its wrong doings’

March 31, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi defends Income Tax notices to Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Congress has been looting the country for 60 years and that is why that party has been asked to pay up now. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has defended the notices issued by the Department of Income Tax to the Congress.

“The action taken by the Income Tax Department is justified. The Congress has been looting the country for 60 years. That is why that party has been asked to pay up,” he said.

“But the culture in the Congress is such that it never accepts its mistakes. And, when the Income Tax Department gives them notices about their wrong doings, Congress leaders gang up against the BJP and say it is political vendetta. I feel like laughing at it,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US