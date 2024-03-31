‘Congress culture is such that it never accepts its wrong doings’

March 31, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has defended the notices issued by the Department of Income Tax to the Congress.

“The action taken by the Income Tax Department is justified. The Congress has been looting the country for 60 years. That is why that party has been asked to pay up,” he said.

“But the culture in the Congress is such that it never accepts its mistakes. And, when the Income Tax Department gives them notices about their wrong doings, Congress leaders gang up against the BJP and say it is political vendetta. I feel like laughing at it,” he said.