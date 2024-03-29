Congress’ criticism of BJP lacks ‘dignity of language’, says writer S.L. Bhyrappa, advises BJP not to emulate it

March 29, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Kannada writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee S.L Bhyrappa has flayed the Congress for its criticism of the BJP leadership in what he called an ‘”undignified language”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was interacting with the media after the BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, Yaduveer Srikantadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, called on him at this residence at Kuvempunagar on Friday.

“The BJP till recently had dignity in language but of late it is now emulating the Congress and this should not be the case. The BJP should not emulate the Congress in the choice of words or language and lower its dignity,” said Mr. Bhyrappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielding a slew of questions on the current political scenario and the upcoming elections, Mr. Bhyrappa referred to the guarantee schemes of the Congress and said that it has “adopted the wrong path”. Having spent the resources on giving away what he called “freebies”, he said the Congress was now blaming the Union government and attacking the BJP leadership, including the Finance Minister. But its language was undignified, said Mr. Bhyrappa.

In reply to a question, he said fielding Mr. Wadiyar was a good development and remarked that the latter was well educated and had studied abroad and hence may bring in a new approach to development works.

He described the incumbent MP, Prathap Simha, as a “dynamic” person. “As an MP he opposed the Tipu Jayanti celebration and his spirit had not waned though he had been denied the ticket. But there are other equally important works within the party that extend beyond the works in one constituency and I am sure Mr. Simha has taken the denial of the ticket in that spirit,” he said.

On the support of a majority of writers and litterateurs to the Congress, Mr. Bhyrappa said those espousing left-wing views, including left-wing writers, were “dishonest” and adopted “double standards”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.