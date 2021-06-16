Congress criticises visit of BJP leader Arun Singh to Karnataka

16 June 2021 18:07 IST

Says ruling party is busy with internal bickering, has no time to solve problems of people

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh over his visit to the State, saying that instead of serving the people, he was visiting Bengaluru to resolve rumblings within the ruling party.

The Karnataka Congress tweeted: ‘Dear Arun Singh, you are coming here to hold a panchayat meeting (katte panchayat) but don’t you have the time to address the problems of people? From day one of coming to power, this government has been making news about squabbling and not any achievements’.

The opposition party alleged that the BJP’s internal differences led to poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic. It alleged that the BJP has no time to think about issues related to rise in prices of essential commodities, unemployment, third wave of coronavirus, black fungus disease, hardship faced by farmers, and the economic downturn.

During the last five days, the Congress had launched ‘100 not out’ protests as petrol prices crossed ₹100 per litre in Karnataka.