Congress criticises BJP for gathering voters’ data through NGO

November 25, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Legislative Assembly Sharabasappa Gowda Darshanapur has said that BJP used Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust to steal voters’ data. This is a flagrant error by the ruling party, he said.

He was addressing a booth-level Congress workers meeting at Hayyal (B) village in Shahapur taluk.

He questioned the achievement of the State government in three years. “BJP made B.S.Yediyurappa Chief Minister though he had gone to jail on corruption charges. The BJP government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has an anti-people and anti-farmer attitude. The ‘common man CM’ has done nothing for the common man,” he criticized.

Mr. Darshnapur said that each village got sanctioned at least 200 houses when Siddaramaiah was CM. Now, nothing has been sanctioned as they do not have any concern for the homeless. He appealed to Congress to speak about the loopholes in the Union and State governance to every voter.

Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that the BJP government was busy looting public money and engaged in grabbing 40% commission from contractors.

DCC president Marigowda Patil Hulkal, former CADA Chairman Srinivas Reddy Kandkur, former ZP president Hanumegowda Markal, former ZP member Vinod Patil, Bheemanna Meti, Basugowda Bilhar, Channakeshav Banatihal, Suresh Jain, Mareppa Bilhar and others were present. 

