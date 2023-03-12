ADVERTISEMENT

Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM

March 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Prime Minister with ‘Fighter’ Ravi, a rowdy sheeter. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Weeks after the BJP and Congress traded barbs over rowdy sheeters being inducted into the BJP, the Congress on Sunday tweeted a photograph of ‘Fighter’ Ravi, a rowdy sheeter, seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress said: “There is no other party in the world that is so shameless like BJP. Prime Minister wishing Fighter Ravi with folded hands has brought disrepute to the post. It is shameless that BJP which has said it will not take a rowdy into the party, has brought a rowdy sheeter before the Prime Minister.” The BJP is yet to respond to the Congress’s allegations.

Congress sources said that the photo was taken in Mandya on Sunday, and had been shared with the party.

A few weeks earlier, a war of words had broken between Congress and BJP after Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and BJP’s Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar shared stage with rowdy sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil in Bengaluru. The saffron party had come under criticism after ‘Fighter’ Ravi joined the party officially.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US