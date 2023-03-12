Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM

March 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Weeks after the BJP and Congress traded barbs over rowdy sheeters being inducted into the BJP, the Congress on Sunday tweeted a photograph of ‘Fighter’ Ravi, a rowdy sheeter, seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress said: “There is no other party in the world that is so shameless like BJP. Prime Minister wishing Fighter Ravi with folded hands has brought disrepute to the post. It is shameless that BJP which has said it will not take a rowdy into the party, has brought a rowdy sheeter before the Prime Minister.” The BJP is yet to respond to the Congress’s allegations.

Congress sources said that the photo was taken in Mandya on Sunday, and had been shared with the party.

A few weeks earlier, a war of words had broken between Congress and BJP after Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and BJP’s Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar shared stage with rowdy sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil in Bengaluru. The saffron party had come under criticism after ‘Fighter’ Ravi joined the party officially.

ADVERTISEMENT