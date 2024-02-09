Congress counters BJP’s campaign in Mysuru

February 09, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after the BJP launched its Modi Again (Mothomme Modi) campaign in the city, the Congress countered it with a ‘’Mundilla Modi’’.

It was launched by M.K. Somshekar, former MLA, near Ramaswamy Circle in the city on Friday, February 9.

He referred to the Modi Again campaign of the BJP and said that it would only herald communal disturbance, economic instability, and policies that are against commoners but will benefit the industrialists and the capitalists.

Mr. Somshekar lashed out at the BJP for what he called as ‘’politicisation of Lord Ram’’ for votes and said that the ‘’authoritarian’’ regime of Mr. Modi should be thrown out.

Somashekar, who is a former MLA, said the economic crisis plaguing the country was such that Indian youngsters have volunteered to serve and fight for Israel and this alone was a testimony to the lack of employment opportunities in the country under the BJP rule.

He said the country was lower than Bangladesh in the Global Hunger Index and people of the country were waiting for the elections to vote out the Modi Government.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said that the guarantee schemes launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were effective and Modi was emulating it. But Modi’s schemes were no match for the schemes launched by Siddaramaiah, in providing relief and succor to the poor, said Mr. Venkatesh.

‘’The plight of the BJP is such that they are concerned that Modi’s image will be erased from the minds of the people and hence have chosen to scribble his portrait on the walls to remind the public,’’ he added. Congress activists and local leaders were present on the occasion.