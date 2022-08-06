Karnataka

Congress councillors being targeted, alleges Abbayya

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 06, 2022 22:35 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:35 IST

Taking exception to a Congress councillor being barred from attending the council meeting following a court case, Prasad Abbayya, Congress MLA, has alleged that the municipal corporation officials were targeting the party councillors and demanded immediate withdrawal of the order.

Leading a delegation to meet Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde on Friday, Mr. Abbayya said the issue pertained to a dispute over the caste certificate of Congress councillor Sendilkumar, which was before the court of law. However, the municipal officials had issued an order asking Mr. Sendilkumar not to attend the general body meeting of the council.

He said that there were various complaints registered against BJP councillors some of which were 10-year-old court cases. However, they had been allowed to attend all the meetings and no restrictions had been imposed on them, while only Congress councillors had been barred from attending meetings, he said.

Mr. Abbayya said that there were reports about another councillor from the Congress Kavita Kabbear being targeted and if the same trend continued then they would be forced to launch an agitation.

Fund allocation

He also pointed out the difference in fund allocation for various wards. Mr. Abbayya alleged that BJP councillors were getting more funds compared to Congress councillors and this disparity should be rectified immediately. Presidents of district Congress urban and rural units Altaf Hallur and Anilkumar Patil, respectively, former KPYCC president Sadanand Dangannavar and others were part of the delegation.

