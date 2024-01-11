Congress convention in Mangaluru on January 21

January 11, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Following instruction from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), a State-level party workers’ convention will be organised in Mangaluru on January 21 to galvanise the party cadre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has instructed Ministers, DCC presidents, and party leaders at all levels to participate in the programme. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Central leaders of the party will attend.

For the past three decades, the Dakshina Kannada district has been a bastion of the BJP and the BJP candidates have been winning the Mangaluru constituency consistently.

