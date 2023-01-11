ADVERTISEMENT

Congress conducts ‘Shramadana’

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC PRESIDENT D K SHIVAKUMAR , LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION SIDDHARAMAIAH, CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN M B PATIL SWEEP THE ROAD AS PART OF SHRAMADANAN AT THE VEERA SOUDHA IN BELAGAVI ON WEDNESDAY, BEFORE THE LAUNCH OF PRAJA DHWANI BUS RALLY . | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

The Congress conducted ‘Shramadana; by washing the street in front of Veera Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday. D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, said they were trying to wash off the sins of the BJP through this gesture. Leaders Siddaramaiah, M.B. Patil, and others joined him. Later, at a rally in Belagavi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the Congress was needed to bring back peace and prosperity to the country.

She said that the BJP was destroying the social fabric of the country and was systematically damaging the institutions of democracy. It is creating divisions among castes and religions and sowing seeds of hatred. It is also making life difficult for the common man to live a decent life, by privatising education and health and rising the price of essential commodities, she said.

