Congress condemns Maalakaraddi for remarks against Sonia, Kharge in phone call recording

March 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A.B. Maalakaraddi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Although the former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi has denied that he was involved in a call recording which contained criticism of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Yadgir Block Congress Committee has condemned such criticism against its leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, Sudarshan Naik, president of Yadgir Block Congress Committee, said that the party is condemning the statement made by Dr. Maalakaraddi.

“Mr. Kharge has been elected by the Congress members through an election. However, Dr. Maalakaraddi has criticised Ms. Gandhi for making him (Mr. Kharge) the AICC Chief, naming his caste which is highly condemnable,” Mr. Naik added.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah are in sorrow after the sad demise of KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan. Therefore, the issue was not discussed. But, now, the party high command will discuss the issue and decide to take further action against Dr. Maalakaraddi for his derogatory remarks against Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge, he said.

Mr. Naik further criticised Dr. Maalakaraddi saying that it is shameless on the part of Dr. Maalakaraddi that though he is in the BJP, he desires to get ticket from the Congress for his daughter from Yadgir constituency to contest the next Assembly elections.

The former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur and others were present.

