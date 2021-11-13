Congress condemns BJP’s ‘backdoor entry’ efforts to capture power in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

13 November 2021 19:16 IST

Criticising the BJP’s attempts to capture power in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike by hook or by crook, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Sharan Prakash Patil said that the ruling party was trying to include a few MLCs in the list of voters to get a simple majority.

According to Mr. Patil, seven MLCs – Laxman Savadi, Bharati Shetty, Saibanna Talwar, Lehar Singh, Pratap Naik, Raghunath Malkapure, and Muniratna – have been included in the voters’ list of Kalaburagi city. Though these MLCs were not residents of Kalaburagi city, they had applied online to include their names in the voters’ list by showing that they were residents of the city when the elections for the civic body were conducted in September.

“The houses of BJP activists in the city are being shown as residences of the MLCs taken on rent. After getting clear indications that the Congress-JD(S) coalition would capture power in the corporation, the BJP has unscrupulously resorted to unethical means to capture the power in the civic body. Its bid for a backdoor entry is not just unethical but illegal as well. We, the Congress, cannot sit and watch the murder of democracy and we have already lodged a complaint with the Election Officer and we will also move court if the need arises,” Mr. Patil said at a press conference in the local party office here on Saturday.

Critising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Minister alleged that the CM called the top brass of the bureaucracy in the city, including Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna and Corporation Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, and pressured them to include the MLCs in the voters’ list.

“If the names of the MLCs are included in the voters’ list by bending to pressure from political leaders, the Congress will have to take the matter to court. We will not rest till all the officers responsible for the wrongdoing are punished.”

The elections held to the 55-member civic body in September threw up a hung house.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 27 seats, followed by BJP with 23, and the JD(S) got four seats.

With one MLA and one Rajya Sabha member, the Congress had 29 members on the floor.

The BJP will also match the Congress tally with three MLCs, two MLAs, and a Lok Sabha member. Even if the BJP gets the support of the independent member. who, contested as an independent candidate after being denied a BJP ticket, it could touch the magic figure of 32.

The JD(S) had, thus, emerged, as a key player as the support of its four members was required for assuming power in the civic body.