Congress complaint against Minister

Congress leaders have complained against Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle for violating lockdown protocols in Nippani town on Sunday.

The Minister has violated provisions of CrPC section 144 and the COVID lockdown protocol by organising an event to thank the police and doctors in Nippani on Sunday evening, party leaders said in a complaint to the Tahsildar submitted on Wednesday.

The complaint alleged that the Minister had gathered a huge crowd of her supporters and walked along with them in the main streets of Nippani. Social distancing was not maintained. She did not heed to the pleas of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to stay at home, the leaders said.

Former Minister Veerkumar Patil, former MLAs Kakasaheb Patil and Subhash Joshi, and Congress leader Lakshman Rao Chingale have signed the complaint.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Ms Jolle did not respond to calls made to her office.