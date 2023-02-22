Congress complains to EC alleging ‘illegal and deliberate’ deletion of voters in Aland

February 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alleging “illegal and deliberate” deletion of voters from the electoral rolls in Aland Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district, the Congress has demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter. The party submitted a petition to the Central Election Commission recently.

“After the malicious design of tampering with voters’ list by Chilume Trust came to light in Bengaluru, similar irregularities are being noticed in many Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. This seems to be a part of a broader conspiracy of the ruling party to dissuade our voters,” stated the petition signed by Congress leaders Priyank Kharge, former Aland MLA B.R. Patil and former MLC Ramesh Babu.

“In Aland, at least 150 voters have filed written complaints that unauthorised applications have been submitted seeking deletion of their names. Upon verification by our booth-level agents, it came to light that the mobile phone numbers of people who requested for deletion are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand etc,” the petition claimed.

In some cases, applications for deletion have been submitted for 70 voters from a single mobile phone number “while the real voter had no information”, the petition pointed out.

“Thousands of voters in each Assembly constituency have been removed, changed, or deleted for the purpose of helping a particular political party thereby jeopardising transparent and free elections,” the Congress members said in the petition.