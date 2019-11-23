Congress complains to EC against two BJP leaders

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for not stopping his vehicle at an election surveillance post. The party alleged that his car violated the orders of the EC as it was carrying money to be distributed among voters.
In a letter to the EC, the Congress stated: “He [Bommai] defied the surveillance officer’s signals to stop his vehicle for inspection as he was carrying a huge amount of cash in his vehicle to distribute to voters of K.R. Pet and Hunsur Assembly constituencies.”
In a separate complaint, the Congress alleged that B.Y. Raghavendra, Member of Parliament from the BJP, had pressurised Shivacharya Swami, JD(S) candidate from Hirekerur, to withdraw his nomination by promising him financial help.
