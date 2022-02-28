Congress CLP on March 4 to decide strategy for Budget session

The Congress will be devising it’s strategy for the Budget session at its legislature party meeting on March 4.

While the joint session of the legislature earlier in February was a near washout with the Congress holding dharnas in both Houses and disrupting proceedings seeking dismissal of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over his remarks on flying saffron flag on the Red Fort, party sources said that decision on the party stand will be made at the CLP.

Sources close to CLP leader Siddaramaiah said the meeting would discuss on its response to the Budget. Legislators may also bring up issues that could be raised in the session, sources said. The strategy on Hijab issue and other communal killings will also be discussed, sources said.