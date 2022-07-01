Congress ‘Chintan Shivir’ on Sunday

Hassan district Congress Committee has organised a district-level Chintan Shivir at Belur on Sunday. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president R. Dhruvanarayan, Lok Sabha member D.K.Suresh and others will address the meeting, said H.S.Vijay Kumar, chairman of the reception committee of the programme, at a press conference in Hassan on Friday.

The party had held Chintan Shivir at the national and state level. Similar meetings had been convened at all districts. From each taluk 45 workers would participate in the meeting, where issues concerned with politics, social justice and development would be discussed. The exercise was to prepare the workers for the coming elections. Around 500 people were expected to take part in the meeting, Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

Former MLC M.A.Gopalaswamy said the Congress had already prepared a list of candidates for 150 seats during the next Assembly . The list would be released eight months before the elections. “All our efforts aim to come to power in the next elections..”