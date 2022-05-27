Congress Chintan Shivir on June 2, 3
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold the State-level Chintan Shivir in Bengaluru on June 2 and 3, on the lines of the national-level shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a few days ago. Earlier, it was scheduled for June 1 and 2.
The Chintan Shivir would be held at Clarks Exotica, Convention Resorts, Devanahalli Road.
All MLAs, MLCs, MPs, DCC presidents, and KPCC office-bearers and office-bearers of various cells have been told to be present in Bengaluru on June 1 to collect passes from the KPCC office.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.