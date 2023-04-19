ADVERTISEMENT

Congress changes candidate against Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon

April 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day before the deadline for filing nomination papers, the Congress on Wednesday changed its candidate for the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mr. Pathan, the local Congress leader, replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, who is the president of Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad. The candidate was changed following opposition for fielding an “outsider”, sources in the party told The Hindu.

In Pulikeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, the party denied the ticket to incumbent MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who had quit the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He filed his nomination paper as an Independent candidate on Wednesday.

The party fielded A.C. Srinivasa in Pulikeshinagar constituency. In 2018, Mr. Srinivasa contested against Aravind Limbavali of the BJP in Mahadevapura constituency and was defeated.

In Mulbagal, the party gave the ticket to B.C. Muddugangadhar, while D.K. Mohan is the party’s candidate in K.R. Pura constituency in Bengaluru.

The party is yet to announce candidates for four constituencies. Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers.

