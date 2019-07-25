Congress central leadership to decide future of alliance with Janata Dal (S)

A day after the collapse of the Congress–JD(S) coalition government here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party central leadership would take a decision on the continuance of the alliance in the State.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting of the party leaders on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said leaders had not discussed the issue related to the alliance with the JD(S). The party’s central leadership would take the decision on the matter, he said.

Soon after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results, several senior Congress leaders, including the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, blamed the alliance with the JD(S) for the party’s rout. The party central leadership is also expected to decide soon on naming an MLA for the Leader of the Opposition’s post in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, a tweet by the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, in which he has expressed his displeasure at “vested interests, both within and outside” for the collapse of the JD(S)–Congress coalition government in Karnataka, has created a flutter in the party. The tweet is being interpreted as an oblique reference to his own party leaders as well.

In the tweet soon after the the Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote, Mr. Gandhi said, “From its first day, the Cong.-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within and outside, who saw the alliance as a threat and obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty and the people of Karnataka lost.” Mr. Gandhi, who is abroad, however, did not name a particular leader for the loss of power in the State.

The Congress–JD(S) alliance was stitched in the State after the 2018 Assembly elections threw up a fractured mandate.

The alliance was formed largely with the aid of Congress leaders at the Centre such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel who rushed to the State and expressed the party’s desire to form the alliance by giving the Chief Minister’s post to the JD(S).