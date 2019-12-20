Congress central leaders hold talks with Siddaramaiah, others on leadership issue

As uncertainty continued over the acceptance of the resignations of Siddaramaiah as Congress Legislature Party leader and Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC president, senior party leaders Bhakta Charan Das and Madhusudan Mistry held consultations over the issue of new leadership of the State Congress on Thursday.

The two central leaders met nearly 50 State leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, B.K. Hariprasad, K.H. Muniyappa, M. Veerappa Moily, R.V. Deshpande, G.C. Chandrashekar, K.B. Koliwad, and H.K. Patil.

A section of party MLAs claimed that the two central leaders, who are here to elicit opinion about a new leadership from local leaders, called upon Mr. Siddaramaiah to withdraw his resignation. “They urged him to withdraw his resignation while making it clear that Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao will be replaced. Mr. Siddaramaiah told them that is was difficult to continue as there are some Congressmen who are always creating problems. He, however, said he will think about withdrawing if the party high command wanted him to continue,” sources said.

‘Prepared for revamp’

Meanwhile, another section of Congress leaders said the very purpose of the central leaders’ visit to elicit opinion about a new leadership indicated that the party leadership was prepared for revamping the party in the State.

Sources also pointed out that several leaders, who met the central representatives, recommended the names of Mr. Shivakumar, G. Parameshwara, Mr. Patil, and Mr. Muniyappa for the top posts in the State Congress.

“We have conveyed our opinion to the central leaders. We have also apprised them about the internal squabbles in the party. It is essential to bring together all disgruntled partymen to strengthen the party. It is now left to the high command to take a decision,” said Mr. Koliwad after meeting the central leaders.