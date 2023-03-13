ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Central Election Committee to meet on March 16 and 17

March 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The central election committee of the Congress will deliberate and finalise tickets for a number of constituencies in Karnataka on March 16 and 17, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday.

While the central screening committee is learnt to have sent a list of candidates, it will be finalised by the election committee, sources said. The list of about 120 candidates, including sitting legislators, is likely to be cleared by the election committee. These are constituencies where single candidates have been identified already, sources said.

Over the demand for giving ticket to the son of KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away recently, Mr. Shivakumar said the family of the departed leader is close to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, “The decision to give ticket to a family member will be decided by Mr. Kharge.

