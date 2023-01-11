Congress cautions Dalits against BJP’s “election-eve gimmicks”

January 11, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan has sought to caution Dalits against the BJP’s “election-eve gimmicks”.

Referring to statements from the BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the recently concluded national executive of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha held in Mysuru, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said it was BJP’s “culture” to woo the Dalits before the elections and snatch their benefits after coming to power.

Dismissing Mr. Bommai’s claim that the Congress does not praise B.R. Ambedkar fearing that it would reduce the value of Gandhi family as statements from an “old audio cassette” that the BJP has been playing since the last 40 years, Mr. Dhruvanarayan sought to know the BJP’s contribution to Dalits during the last 9 years.

Also, he said that Mr. Bommai’s charge that the Congress did not provide land in Delhi for Dr. Ambedkar’s funeral was a “politically motivated” statement. The Congress, even after Dr. Ambedkar’s death, had “immortalised him” by completely accepting and following the Constitution written by him.

On the contrary, the BJP had revised the textbooks to say that the Constitution was not written by Dr. Amebdkar alone. Also, the BJP was trying to “forever finish” Dr. Ambedkar by planning to change the Constitution he had written, he said.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan also accused the BJP government of diverting funds earmarked for Dalits under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for other purposes.

Referring to the BJP SC Morcha’s national executive unanimously welcoming the increase of reservation for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the announcement made by the State government on increasing the quota for SCs by 2 per cent will not have any Constitutional recognition until it was included in the Ninth Schedule to the Constitution.

During the Unity Convention of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes organised by the Congress party in Chitradurga recently, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the party had given the State government a deadline of January 31 for inclusion of the increase in reservation in the Ninth Schedule.

“If they fail to include the same, it will become clear that the increase in quota for SCs and STs is only an election gimmick”, he said.

Referring to BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi’s statement that Dr. Ambedkar was in favour of Uniform Civil Code, Mr. Dhruvnarayan sought to point it out to the BJP leader that Dr. Ambedkar believed in secular ideology. He had declared India as a secular nation in the Constitution. “If C.T. Ravi has respect for Dr. Ambedkar would he agree that India was a secular country?”, Mr Dhruvanarayan asked.