Congress captures Ballari municipal corporation

In an impressive performance, the Congress won the Ballari Municipal Corporation and emerged as the single largest party in Bidar Municipal Council. The elections for the ULBs were held on Tuesday and the counting of votes was completed on Friday.

In the 39 wards of the Ballari City Municipal Corporation, the Congress won 19 seats leaving 13 for the BJP. Independent candidates won five seats.

Ward No. 3 had caught the attention of the entire city after M. Prabhanjan Kumar, a Congress leader, contested as an Independent candidate after he was denied the party ticket. Mr. Kumar won the ward with an impressive margin of 2,802 votes against his nearest rival Basavaraj Gowda B. of Congress who polled 1,308 votes.

Congress bagged 15 seats in Bidar City Municipal Council leaving eight to BJP, seven to Janata Dal (Secular), two to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and one to Aam Aadmi Party. Elections were not held for two wards.